Scott Yoo will perform with select musicians as part of Scott Yoo and Friends on Sunday at Cuesta College’s Cultural and Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.
Local

15 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, July 30

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

July 29, 2017 5:55 PM

Darrell Voss Latin Jazz Quintet

1 p.m.

Heritage Square Park, 300 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2250.

Children’s Author Event

1 to 3 p.m.

Six local authors of children’s books will answer questions and offer information on what it takes to write a book for children. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-441-9791.

Sea Otter Experience

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Use spotting scopes and binoculars and learn about the animals from docents. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Dr, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series and Farmers’ Market

3 to 6 p.m.

Family-friendly outdoor community event featuring local musicians, food, beer, wine and vendors. Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-473-4580.

Jazz Harmony Café

6 to 9 p.m.

Live Jazz with Josh Collins and Ron Mileur. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse. 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.

Raye Zaragoza’s Songs of Passion and Protest

1 to 4 p.m.

Songwriters at Play presentation. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.

Festival Mozaic Notable Encounter Brunch: The French Connection

10 a.m.

Dallidet Adobe & Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. $120 to $125. 805-781-3009.

Festival Mozaic Chamber Series: Scott Yoo and Friends

3 p.m.

Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $40 to $75. 805-781-3009.

The Pub Crawlers

1 to 4:30 p.m.

Hot swingin’ jazz. Crustacea Jazz Band also performs. Veterans Memorial Hall, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $10, $5 Basin Street Regulars members. 805-481-7840.

Jam with Charley Foppiano

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Open mic and musician jam. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.

‘Into the Woods, Jr.’

2 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.

‘Nunsense’

2 p.m.

A musical by Dan Goggin. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $25, $10 students, $15 groups of 10 or more. 805-927-8190.

‘Almost Maine’

6 p.m.

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. centralcoastshakespeare.org.

‘The Karaoke Kid’

6 p.m.

‘The Karate Kid’ musical spoof. Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. Sunday. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.

‘Suds’

3 p.m.

People find love in a laundromat. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $15 to $20. 805-927-3877.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

