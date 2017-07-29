15 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, July 30

Darrell Voss Latin Jazz Quintet
1 p.m.
Heritage Square Park, 300 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2250.
Children’s Author Event
1 to 3 p.m.
Six local authors of children’s books will answer questions and offer information on what it takes to write a book for children. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-441-9791.
Sea Otter Experience
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Use spotting scopes and binoculars and learn about the animals from docents. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Dr, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series and Farmers’ Market
3 to 6 p.m.
Family-friendly outdoor community event featuring local musicians, food, beer, wine and vendors. Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-473-4580.
Jazz Harmony Café
6 to 9 p.m.
Live Jazz with Josh Collins and Ron Mileur. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse. 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
Raye Zaragoza’s Songs of Passion and Protest
1 to 4 p.m.
Songwriters at Play presentation. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
Festival Mozaic Notable Encounter Brunch: The French Connection
10 a.m.
Dallidet Adobe & Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. $120 to $125. 805-781-3009.
Festival Mozaic Chamber Series: Scott Yoo and Friends
3 p.m.
Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $40 to $75. 805-781-3009.
The Pub Crawlers
1 to 4:30 p.m.
Hot swingin’ jazz. Crustacea Jazz Band also performs. Veterans Memorial Hall, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $10, $5 Basin Street Regulars members. 805-481-7840.
Jam with Charley Foppiano
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Open mic and musician jam. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
‘Into the Woods, Jr.’
2 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
‘Nunsense’
2 p.m.
A musical by Dan Goggin. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $25, $10 students, $15 groups of 10 or more. 805-927-8190.
‘Almost Maine’
6 p.m.
Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. centralcoastshakespeare.org.
‘The Karaoke Kid’
6 p.m.
‘The Karate Kid’ musical spoof. Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. Sunday. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499.
‘Suds’
3 p.m.
People find love in a laundromat. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $15 to $20. 805-927-3877.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments