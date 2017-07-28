Local

Forward progress stopped on grass fires near Hwy. 1 north of Cayucos

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

July 28, 2017 5:32 PM

Update, 8:35 p.m.

Cal Fire is reporting that the blaze is 90 percent contained and crews are expecting to reach full containment within one hour. One engine will remain at the scene until midnight.

Update, 7:40 p.m.

Cal Fire is reporting the 10.5-acre vegetation fire north of Cayucos is 50 percent contained.

Update, 6:10 p.m.

Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said there are two fires on either side of Highway 1 north of Cayucos near Villa Creek Road between Estero Bay and Harmony Headlands State Park.

Elms said forward progress has stopped on the main 10-acre fire on the east side of the highway and is 5 percent contained.

A second small fire, about a quarter-mile north on the west side of the highway, also has been contained.

Elms said there were power lines down in the area and PG&E was on scene assisting. The fires are under investigation, Elms said.

Original story

Crews responded to a vegetation fire north of Cayucos near Villa Creek Road between Estero Bay and Harmony Headlands State Park about 5 p.m. Friday.

According to Cal Fire, units responded to the scene at the 5000 block of Highway 1, which was about 3-4 acres at 5:10 p.m.

Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said the fire spread to about 10 acres before crews were able to stop forward progress. The structure threat had been mitigated, Elms said.

Crews will remain on scene working on containment and clean up through the evening.

A report of a second blaze further north of the vegetation fire also appeared on the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drone video captures California Mid-State Fair festivities

Drone video captures California Mid-State Fair festivities 0:35

Drone video captures California Mid-State Fair festivities
What's new at Cal Poly? See students and faculty show off their research and robots 1:41

What's new at Cal Poly? See students and faculty show off their research and robots
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk about how excited they are to play the Mid-State Fair 17:49

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk about how excited they are to play the Mid-State Fair

View More Video