Forward progress stopped on grass fires near Hwy. 1 north of Cayucos

Update, 8:35 p.m.
Cal Fire is reporting that the blaze is 90 percent contained and crews are expecting to reach full containment within one hour. One engine will remain at the scene until midnight.
Update, 7:40 p.m.
Cal Fire is reporting the 10.5-acre vegetation fire north of Cayucos is 50 percent contained.
Update, 6:10 p.m.
Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said there are two fires on either side of Highway 1 north of Cayucos near Villa Creek Road between Estero Bay and Harmony Headlands State Park.
Elms said forward progress has stopped on the main 10-acre fire on the east side of the highway and is 5 percent contained.
A second small fire, about a quarter-mile north on the west side of the highway, also has been contained.
Elms said there were power lines down in the area and PG&E was on scene assisting. The fires are under investigation, Elms said.
#Villafire (update) fire holding at approx 10 acres. 5%contained. 2nd small spot approx 1/4 mile north both stopped. Mop up approx 3 hrs. pic.twitter.com/9DWhvpaq4w— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 29, 2017
Original story
Crews responded to a vegetation fire north of Cayucos near Villa Creek Road between Estero Bay and Harmony Headlands State Park about 5 p.m. Friday.
According to Cal Fire, units responded to the scene at the 5000 block of Highway 1, which was about 3-4 acres at 5:10 p.m.
Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said the fire spread to about 10 acres before crews were able to stop forward progress. The structure threat had been mitigated, Elms said.
Crews will remain on scene working on containment and clean up through the evening.
A report of a second blaze further north of the vegetation fire also appeared on the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.
#Villafire (update) approx 10 acres forward spread stopped. Structure threat mitigated. Working on containment and mop up.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 29, 2017
Units at scene of vegetation fire 5000 block hwy 1 (Harmony). 3-4 acres in the grass 1 structure threatened. #Villafire more to follow pic.twitter.com/eHEgUFFXx1— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 29, 2017
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
