Crews respond to house fire in Nipomo

A house fire in Nipomo was quickly contained Friday afternoon after it burned one wall of the structure, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County said.
Cal Fire and Santa Maria Fire Department were called to the 700 block of January Street for a reports of a blaze at 12:30 p.m. The first engine arrived within about five minutes and had the fire extinguished by 2 p.m., officials said.
All occupants were out of the home and no injuries were reported, according to Cal Fire.
Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan
Comments