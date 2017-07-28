The Tipsy Gypsies are, from left, Brian Lanzone, Allan Dick, Hilary Langdon, Daryl Vandruff, and Forrestt Williams. The band celebrates the release of its latest album with a concert Saturday at Luna Red in San Luis Obispo.
The Tipsy Gypsies are, from left, Brian Lanzone, Allan Dick, Hilary Langdon, Daryl Vandruff, and Forrestt Williams. The band celebrates the release of its latest album with a concert Saturday at Luna Red in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
The Tipsy Gypsies are, from left, Brian Lanzone, Allan Dick, Hilary Langdon, Daryl Vandruff, and Forrestt Williams. The band celebrates the release of its latest album with a concert Saturday at Luna Red in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, July 29

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

July 28, 2017 1:07 PM

The Chumash Kitchen

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Four-part series about preparing local edible plants and herbs in modern dishes. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. $90 to $120. 805-541-1400.

Laguna Lake Community Garden Workday

9 a.m. to noon

Help install a community garden. Wear suitable clothing including closed shoes, a hat, sunscreen and a reusable water bottle. Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo.

Festival Mozaic Orchestra Open Rehearsal: Metamorphosis and Reformation

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-3009.

10th Anniversary Weekend at Vina Robles Winery

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Barbecue clam bake, wine and music by The Martin Paris Band. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $35, $25 wine club members. 805-227-4812.

Discovery Saturday: San Simeon Pier Safari

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring binoculars. Family-friendly educational event. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. $2. 805-927-6575.

17th Annual Great Kitchens of Cambria

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tour of six unique kitchens, with food and drink at each home. Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 604 Main St., Cambria. $40. 805-927-2202, cambriakitchentour.com.

California Mid-State Fair

Noon to midnight

California Mid-State Fair, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $5.50 to $8.50. www.midstatefair.com.

Saturday Live featuring Bruno Novi

1 to 4 p.m.

Concert and wine tasting. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

2017 Live @ Linn’s Summer Concert Series

2 to 5 p.m.

Linn’s Easy As Pie Café, 2451 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-3040.

Zongo All-Stars

2 to 6 p.m.

Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.

Lego Club

2 to 3 p.m.

Like to play with Legos? Join other Lego fans to make and share your creations. Ages 6 to 12. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. 805-473-7161.

Dave Stamey

2:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Concert, dinner, silent auction, raffle and no-host bar. Dana Adobe, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. $45. 805-929-5679.

Christopher Hawley album release show

4 p.m. to midnight

Roots rock concert by surfer, guitarist, and singer-songwriter. Franklin Hot Springs, 3015 Creston Road, Paso Robles. $15 to $45.

Festival Mozaic Notable Encounter Insight: On Stage with Strauss

5:30 p.m.

Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $35 to $50. 805-781-3009.

Festival Mozaic: Picnic in the Courtyard

6:30 p.m.

Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $40 to $45. 805-781-3009.

Jim Conroy Tribute

7 to 10 p.m.

Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-547-0278.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

7:30 p.m.

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. centralcoastshakespeare.org.

Festival Mozaic Orchestra Series: Metamorphosis and Reformation

8 p.m.

Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $40 to $80. 805-781-3009.

Mad & Tipsy: The Tipsy Gypsies CD Release Party

8 p.m. to midnight

Paella, drinks and music by Brass Mash. Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.

Chumash Culture Campfire Show

8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Drone video captures California Mid-State Fair festivities

Drone video captures California Mid-State Fair festivities 0:35

Drone video captures California Mid-State Fair festivities
What's new at Cal Poly? See students and faculty show off their research and robots 1:41

What's new at Cal Poly? See students and faculty show off their research and robots
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk about how excited they are to play the Mid-State Fair 17:49

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk about how excited they are to play the Mid-State Fair

View More Video