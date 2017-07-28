20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, July 29

The Chumash Kitchen
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Four-part series about preparing local edible plants and herbs in modern dishes. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. $90 to $120. 805-541-1400.
Laguna Lake Community Garden Workday
9 a.m. to noon
Help install a community garden. Wear suitable clothing including closed shoes, a hat, sunscreen and a reusable water bottle. Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo.
Festival Mozaic Orchestra Open Rehearsal: Metamorphosis and Reformation
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-3009.
10th Anniversary Weekend at Vina Robles Winery
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Barbecue clam bake, wine and music by The Martin Paris Band. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $35, $25 wine club members. 805-227-4812.
Discovery Saturday: San Simeon Pier Safari
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring binoculars. Family-friendly educational event. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. $2. 805-927-6575.
17th Annual Great Kitchens of Cambria
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tour of six unique kitchens, with food and drink at each home. Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 604 Main St., Cambria. $40. 805-927-2202, cambriakitchentour.com.
California Mid-State Fair
Noon to midnight
California Mid-State Fair, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $5.50 to $8.50. www.midstatefair.com.
Saturday Live featuring Bruno Novi
1 to 4 p.m.
Concert and wine tasting. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
2017 Live @ Linn’s Summer Concert Series
2 to 5 p.m.
Linn’s Easy As Pie Café, 2451 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-3040.
Zongo All-Stars
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
Lego Club
2 to 3 p.m.
Like to play with Legos? Join other Lego fans to make and share your creations. Ages 6 to 12. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. 805-473-7161.
Dave Stamey
2:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Concert, dinner, silent auction, raffle and no-host bar. Dana Adobe, 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. $45. 805-929-5679.
Christopher Hawley album release show
4 p.m. to midnight
Roots rock concert by surfer, guitarist, and singer-songwriter. Franklin Hot Springs, 3015 Creston Road, Paso Robles. $15 to $45.
Festival Mozaic Notable Encounter Insight: On Stage with Strauss
5:30 p.m.
Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $35 to $50. 805-781-3009.
Festival Mozaic: Picnic in the Courtyard
6:30 p.m.
Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $40 to $45. 805-781-3009.
Jim Conroy Tribute
7 to 10 p.m.
Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-547-0278.
‘Much Ado About Nothing’
7:30 p.m.
Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. centralcoastshakespeare.org.
Festival Mozaic Orchestra Series: Metamorphosis and Reformation
8 p.m.
Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $40 to $80. 805-781-3009.
Mad & Tipsy: The Tipsy Gypsies CD Release Party
8 p.m. to midnight
Paella, drinks and music by Brass Mash. Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20.
Chumash Culture Campfire Show
8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
