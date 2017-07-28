Cal Poly students want to help growers create better, cheaper strawberries

0:35 Drone video captures California Mid-State Fair festivities Pause

1:41 What's new at Cal Poly? See students and faculty show off their research and robots

17:49 Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk about how excited they are to play the Mid-State Fair

0:31 Watch firefighters douse a grass fire off Highway 154

2:48 Parents of Andrew Holland call for changes at SLO County Jail after son's death

1:42 'Thank God other jails don't operate like this,' says lawyer of SLO County inmate death

1:21 Watch Keith Urban in concert at the Mid-State Fair

0:16 Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say

1:40 Watch a powered paraglider sail into the sunset in Morro Bay