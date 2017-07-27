City of SLO names new finance director

The city of San Luis Obispo has named Xenia Bradford its permanent finance director. She has served as interim finance director for the past year.
Bradford will oversee the city’s Finance Department, including accounting, purchasing, business tax, city investments and financial planning. She also will oversee a project to replace the city’s financial system.
Bradford has a master’s degree in public policy from Pepperdine University, a master’s degree in economics from UC Santa Barbara and a law degree from Santa Barbara College of Law. Her undergraduate degree, from UC Santa Barbara, is in business, economics and accounting.
Her annual salary will be $138,502. She will manage a staff of 14.5 with an annual operating budget of $2.2 million.
