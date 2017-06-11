A driver was killed late Saturday night when his pickup went into a sinkhole on a closed portion of Orcutt Garey Road, just east of Dominion Road, near Santa Maria.
A driver was killed late Saturday night when his pickup went into a sinkhole on a closed portion of Orcutt Garey Road, just east of Dominion Road, near Santa Maria. Michael Colaianni/KEYT
A driver was killed late Saturday night when his pickup went into a sinkhole on a closed portion of Orcutt Garey Road, just east of Dominion Road, near Santa Maria. Michael Colaianni/KEYT

Local

June 11, 2017 4:53 PM

Driver killed in crash on closed, storm-damaged road near Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton

Noozhawk.com

A driver was killed late Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on a rural road east of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol. The road has been closed for several months because of winter storm damage.

The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Orcutt Garey Road, just east of Dominion Road.

A pickup truck reportedly went around a road-closure barrier that was put in place after a large sinkhole developed during winter storms.

The victim, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Emergency personnel had difficulty reaching the scene because of the washed-out roadway.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017

SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017 1:28

SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017
Here's what SLO County's budget could look like next year 1:15

Here's what SLO County's budget could look like next year
Central Coast New Tech High School Graduation 2017 2:22

Central Coast New Tech High School Graduation 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos