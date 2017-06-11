Driver killed in crash on closed, storm-damaged road near Santa Maria

A driver was killed late Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on a rural road east of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol. The road has been closed for several months because of winter storm damage.
The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Orcutt Garey Road, just east of Dominion Road.
A pickup truck reportedly went around a road-closure barrier that was put in place after a large sinkhole developed during winter storms.
The victim, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.
Emergency personnel had difficulty reaching the scene because of the washed-out roadway.
Additional details were not immediately available.
