SLO County weather forecast for the week of June 12, 2017

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
An extended period of gale-force northwesterly winds along the coastline will continue through Friday. Except for a few areas of night and morning coastal low clouds, these winds will produce mostly clear skies, including at the beaches, and below-seasonal temperatures Monday in the North County. In fact, temperatures Monday will generally range between 5 and 10 degrees below normal.
The area of low pressure responsible for the below-seasonal temperatures will shift east into the Great Basin, while high pressure will gradually build back over the West Coast on Wednesday. This condition will produce much warmer conditions, which will increase to the year’s first 100 readings in the North County.
The coastal valleys will warm into the mid- to high 80s, while the beaches will remain in the 60s, except for Cayucos and Avila Beach which will reach the low 70s. Overall, it looks like the weather will go from below-normal temps this past weekend to above-normal temperatures this weekend through the end of June.
Surf report
Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Monday into Friday.
Seawater temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 52 degrees through Friday.
At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. This week’s gale-force northwesterly winds can produce hazardous driving conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
44 74
44 85
49 91
52 95
55 105
56 100
57 98
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
49 66
50 76
52 79
53 84
54 88
54 82
56 78
