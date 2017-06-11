5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, June 12

Montaña de Oro Bluff nature walk
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Two-mile active hike. Bring binoculars. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House. Rain cancels. No dogs. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 890-577-2269.
Historic architectural tour
2 to 5 p.m.
Tour the historic Monday Club. The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0594.
Watercolor plus mixed-media demonstration
3 to 5 p.m.
Class on using Elegant Writer, colored tissue paper and watercolor crayons by Shirley Horacek. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
How to Draw Animals and Write Haiku
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Workshop presented by artist and poet George Asdel. All ages welcome, materials supplied. Atascadero Art Assocation, 5820 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free.
Drama and Imaginative Play
9:30 to 10:05 a.m. and 10:15 to 10:55 a.m.
Children 6 months to 8 years. SLO Movement Arts Center, 2074 Parker St., No. 100, San Luis Obispo. $15 to drop in; $99 for nine weeks. 805-709-0761.
