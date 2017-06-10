Zongo All-Stars will perform Sunday at Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande.
Zongo All-Stars will perform Sunday at Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande. Dean Sullivan file photo
Zongo All-Stars will perform Sunday at Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande. Dean Sullivan file photo

Local

June 10, 2017 6:45 PM

13 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, June 11

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Oceano Lagoon Walk

10 a.m. to noon

Easy 1.25-mile walk. Bring water/binoculars. Rain cancels. No dogs. Meet at the Oceano Dunes Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.

Zongo All-Stars

1 p.m.

Children’s concert. Heritage Square Park, 205 Nelson St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2250.

The JD Project

1 to 4 p.m.

Pacific Breeze Concert Series. Children’s activities, food and live music. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.

‘With Thanks to All’

2 p.m.

Cal Poly Choirs concert. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $14, $9 to $12 students. 805-756-4849.

‘Bellisimo’ handbells concert

2 to 4 p.m.

Rebecca Hendricks. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.

Judy Philbin and Friends

2 to 4 p.m.

Unity of San Luis Obispo, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-543-4250.

Jon Stephen

2 to 4:30 p.m.

Nuevo flamenco/tropical Brazilian guitar music. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. $12. 805-627-1443.

‘A Small Town Women’s Movement’ reading and book signing

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Carol Alma McPhee. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2880.

Sierra Club Cambria Historic Walk

2 p.m.

Easy, guided stroll through Old Town Cambria, past Victorian cottages, 1880s storefronts, saloons and Chinese temple in the East Village. Families welcome. Olallieberry Inn, 2476 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-549-0355.

Five Cities Sunday Market

2 to 6 p.m.

Craft beers, artisan foods, shopping and raffle. ManRock Brewing Co., 1750 El Camino Real, Suite A, Grover Beach. 805-270-3089

Second Sunday at Seven

7 to 9 p.m.

Poetry reading featuring Jeanie Greensfelder and Beverly Boyd, followed by open reading. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.

Jam with Charley Foppiano

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Open mic and musician jam. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.

Masters of the Night: Owl Call Hike

8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Guided family-friendly night hike. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017

SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017 1:28

SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017
Here's what SLO County's budget could look like next year 1:15

Here's what SLO County's budget could look like next year
Central Coast New Tech High School Graduation 2017 2:22

Central Coast New Tech High School Graduation 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos