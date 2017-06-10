13 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, June 11

Oceano Lagoon Walk
10 a.m. to noon
Easy 1.25-mile walk. Bring water/binoculars. Rain cancels. No dogs. Meet at the Oceano Dunes Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.
Zongo All-Stars
1 p.m.
Children’s concert. Heritage Square Park, 205 Nelson St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-2250.
The JD Project
1 to 4 p.m.
Pacific Breeze Concert Series. Children’s activities, food and live music. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.
‘With Thanks to All’
2 p.m.
Cal Poly Choirs concert. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $14, $9 to $12 students. 805-756-4849.
‘Bellisimo’ handbells concert
2 to 4 p.m.
Rebecca Hendricks. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
Judy Philbin and Friends
2 to 4 p.m.
Unity of San Luis Obispo, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-543-4250.
Jon Stephen
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Nuevo flamenco/tropical Brazilian guitar music. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. $12. 805-627-1443.
‘A Small Town Women’s Movement’ reading and book signing
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Carol Alma McPhee. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2880.
Sierra Club Cambria Historic Walk
2 p.m.
Easy, guided stroll through Old Town Cambria, past Victorian cottages, 1880s storefronts, saloons and Chinese temple in the East Village. Families welcome. Olallieberry Inn, 2476 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-549-0355.
Five Cities Sunday Market
2 to 6 p.m.
Craft beers, artisan foods, shopping and raffle. ManRock Brewing Co., 1750 El Camino Real, Suite A, Grover Beach. 805-270-3089
Second Sunday at Seven
7 to 9 p.m.
Poetry reading featuring Jeanie Greensfelder and Beverly Boyd, followed by open reading. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.
Jam with Charley Foppiano
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Open mic and musician jam. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
Masters of the Night: Owl Call Hike
8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Guided family-friendly night hike. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
