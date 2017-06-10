SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017

More than 200 Nipomo High School students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017. "You will change the world with your hands and minds and voices," English teacher Carly Smoot told the graduates.
The sights and sounds of San Luis Obispo High School's 2017 graduation ceremony, including some advice on why shorts are a metaphor for flexibility. More than 300 students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017.
Artist Jeffery Laudenslager and assistant Daniel Camarena talk about the balance and grace of a new 30-foot moving sculpture, "Olas Portola-Fuenta Seca" (Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain), in San Luis Obispo. The sculpture was installed Friday, June 9, 2017, at Marsh and Higuera streets.
Dorothea Lange Elementary School Principal Michael Flushman describes the mood during the school's lockdown on the last day of school, Friday, June 9, after a scammer called a mother to say he had kidnapped her daughter, a student at the school, and demanded money.
Templeton High School's class of 2017 held a festive, proud ceremony, Thursday, June 8. Students saluted their classmates Shelby Sudbrink, who died in a car crash, and Issac Lindsey who miraculously recovered from a traumatic brain injury and was able to attend.
Cal Poly's Merry Hoopsters practice Hula hooping on Dexter Lawn on campus. Hooping is a way for them to exercise, challenge themselves and search for the "flow state" — which one member describes as existing in the moment.
More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.
Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”