SLO County ukulele enthusiasts showcase their skills at Uke Fest 2017

People were encouraged to bring their ukulele and play-along or sing-along at Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach, Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Laura Dickinson The Tribune
More than 200 Nipomo High School students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017. "You will change the world with your hands and minds and voices," English teacher Carly Smoot told the graduates.

The sights and sounds of San Luis Obispo High School's 2017 graduation ceremony, including some advice on why shorts are a metaphor for flexibility. More than 300 students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017.

New moving sculpture in downtown SLO 'spills' the winds

Artist Jeffery Laudenslager and assistant Daniel Camarena talk about the balance and grace of a new 30-foot moving sculpture, "Olas Portola-Fuenta Seca" (Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain), in San Luis Obispo. The sculpture was installed Friday, June 9, 2017, at Marsh and Higuera streets.

Templeton High School's class of 2017 held a festive, proud ceremony, Thursday, June 8. Students saluted their classmates Shelby Sudbrink, who died in a car crash, and Issac Lindsey who miraculously recovered from a traumatic brain injury and was able to attend.

More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.

Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”

