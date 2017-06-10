Man accused of stealing mail, credit cards in SLO County arrested

A 26-year-old man accused of stealing mail and credit cards around San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties was arrested Saturday morning, police said.
Grover Beach Police discovered Matthew Loren Wilber of Red Bluff sleeping in his vehicle on the 200 block of north 16th Street at approximately 7:14 a.m., according to a news release.
Police determined Wilber was on probation with a clause that prohibited him from possessing any blank bank checks, banking account information or illegal drugs.
Police searched his car and found a small amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of unreported stolen mail, several stolen credit cards and forged checks that were later determined to be stolen from someone in Grover Beach, the release said.
A joint investigation is ongoing with the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office and the Grover Beach Police Department.
Wilber was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and his bail was set at $20,000.
He was booked under suspicion of forgery, possession of forged checks, violation of probation, possession of reported stolen property, possession of a narcotic substance, possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia and unlawful camping on a city street.
Anyone with further information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Grover Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-473-4511, or call San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO
