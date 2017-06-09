20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, June 10

Pasture to Plate: All About Sausage
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FARMstead ED sausage-making class. J&R Natural Meats, 3450 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $65. 805-226-2081.
SLO Makers Market
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shop handmade art and goods created by local artists. The Bunker, 810 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-458-6633.
The Studio: Cup & Ball Game
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Make a game out of paper cups and pompoms. Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5874.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Half-mile steep walk to the estuary to observe marine and land animals. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Interactive Art Installation
Noon to 2 p.m.
Join featured artist Josué Rojas for the installation of his art for the “E Pluribus Unum: From Many, One” exhibition. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Paws Cause
1 to 4 p.m.
Silent auction, wine, food, music and raffles. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. $30. 805-835-7066.
How to Read a Building like a Book: The Architecture of SLO County
2 to 3 p.m.
Slideshow presentation by James Papp of San Luis Obispo’s Cultural Heritage Committee. SLO County Library-Arroyo Grande, 800 W. Branch St. 805-473-7164.
Saturday Scientists: Honeybees and You
2 to 3 p.m.
Educational presentation. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Black Hill Trail
2 to 4 p.m.
Half-mile walk on the most accessible of the volcanic sisters while discussing their history. Morro Bay State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
Local Bites
2 to 4 p.m.
Presented by Paso Food Co-Op. Shop and enjoy sangria made with local fruit and meet the owners. Grape Encounters Empourium, 5816 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free. 805-727-3745.
Book launch
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
“A Small Town Women’s Movement: A Memoir.” Author Carol McPhee will speak about and sign copies of her newly published book on the history of the women’s movement in San Luis Obispo County. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main Street, Morro Bay. Free.
Taiko drumming concert
3 p.m.
Ichimi Daiko. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Bingo Burger Bash
4 p.m.
The Women’s Club and Creston 4-H have organized an afternoon of bingo and food to support the scholarship fund. Creston Community Garden, 5110 Swayze Road. $25. 805-835-5155.
Contra dance
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Foggy Bay String Band plays old-time Appalachian-style music. Central Coast Country Dance Society. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $10; $5 CCCDS members and students; ages 16 and younger, free.
Burlesque on the Bar
7 to 10 p.m.
Neo-burlesque show featuring local performers. 21 and older. Rendarrio Vineyards, 2323 Tuley Court, Paso Robles. $20. 805-369-1505.
‘Bellisimo’ handbells concert
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Rebecca Hendricks. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
‘Symphony Fantastique’
8 p.m.
Cal Poly Symphony season finale concert. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $14; $9 to $12 students. 805-756-4849.
‘Cuentos de Josefina’
7 p.m.
Play based on Mexican folkloric tales and family stories, and post-show discussion with playwright Gregory Ramos. Wine tasting. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
Bobby Love and Sugar Sweet
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Concert and tap takeover with Drake’s Brewing Co. STAX Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-5055.
Woodsy the Owl: Campfire Show
8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day-use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
