After threat, 'a lot of nerves' during lockdown of Dorothea Lange Elementary
Dorothea Lange Elementary School Principal Michael Flushman describes the mood during the school's lockdown on the last day of school, Friday, June 9, after a scammer called a mother to say he had kidnapped her daughter, a student at the school, and demanded money.
Kaytlyn LeslieThe Tribune
More Videos
0:38
After threat, 'a lot of nerves' during lockdown of Dorothea Lange Elementary
1:29
New moving sculpture in downtown SLO 'spills' the winds
1:16
What is a ‘flow state’? It’s what motivates these Cal Poly hula hoopers
2:06
Templeton High School's 2017 graduation
1:07
Shandon High School's 2017 graduation
2:01
Arroyo Grande High School's 2017 graduation
1:17
Morro Bay High School's 2017 graduation
3:44
Arroyo Grande High athletic director Dwight MacDonald looks back on 37 years on the job
1:11
Cal Poly's 3-D printer can melt metal powder into any shape. Here are a few examples
0:40
Morro Bay High therapy dog plays with another pup during class
0:56
St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance
1:45
Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages
Artist Jeffery Laudenslager and assistant Daniel Camarena talk about the balance and grace of a new 30-foot moving sculpture, "Olas Portola-Fuenta Seca" (Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain), in San Luis Obispo. The sculpture was installed Friday, June 9, 2017, at Marsh and Higuera streets.
Templeton High School's class of 2017 held a festive, proud ceremony, Thursday, June 8. Students saluted their classmates Shelby Sudbrink, who died in a car crash, and Issac Lindsey who miraculously recovered from a traumatic brain injury and was able to attend.
Cal Poly's Merry Hoopsters practice Hula hooping on Dexter Lawn on campus. Hooping is a way for them to exercise, challenge themselves and search for the "flow state" — which one member describes as existing in the moment.
Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”
More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.
On Friday, Cal Poly's Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Department celebrated the arrival of a selective laser melting machine on loan from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The machine is capable of melting metal powder into any conceivable shape or design.
The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, SLO Partners in Education and Creating IT Futures are launching a new program aimed at training new tech workers. Video footage courtesy of SLO Partners and Creating IT Futures.