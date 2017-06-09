After threat, 'a lot of nerves' during lockdown of Dorothea Lange Elementary

Dorothea Lange Elementary School Principal Michael Flushman describes the mood during the school's lockdown on the last day of school, Friday, June 9, after a scammer called a mother to say he had kidnapped her daughter, a student at the school, and demanded money.
Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune
Artist Jeffery Laudenslager and assistant Daniel Camarena talk about the balance and grace of a new 30-foot moving sculpture, "Olas Portola-Fuenta Seca" (Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain), in San Luis Obispo. The sculpture was installed Friday, June 9, 2017, at Marsh and Higuera streets.

Templeton High School's class of 2017 held a festive, proud ceremony, Thursday, June 8. Students saluted their classmates Shelby Sudbrink, who died in a car crash, and Issac Lindsey who miraculously recovered from a traumatic brain injury and was able to attend.

Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”

More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, SLO Partners in Education and Creating IT Futures are launching a new program aimed at training new tech workers. Video footage courtesy of SLO Partners and Creating IT Futures.

