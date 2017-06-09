What is a ‘flow state’? It’s what drives Cal Poly’s Merry Hoopsters
Cal Poly's Merry Hoopsters practice Hula hooping on Dexter Lawn on campus. Hooping is a way for them to exercise, challenge themselves and search for the "flow state" — which one member describes as existing in the moment.
Sarah Linn and Joe JohnstonThe Tribune
Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”
More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.
On Friday, Cal Poly's Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Department celebrated the arrival of a selective laser melting machine on loan from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The machine is capable of melting metal powder into any conceivable shape or design.
The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, SLO Partners in Education and Creating IT Futures are launching a new program aimed at training new tech workers. Video footage courtesy of SLO Partners and Creating IT Futures.
The Department of Defense released video footage of the successful ICBM Intercept System test. A "kill vehicle" launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, collided with an intercontinental ballistic missile target similar to ones that could be launched by North Korea or Iran. Watch the collision here.
Tony Cipolla of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department shares information about the death of a 26-year-old Nipomo woman early Wednesday morning. She was found dead inside her home on Pomeroy Road with a stab wound to the neck. They are treating it as suspicious.