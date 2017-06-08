156 seniors graduate in Morro Bay — off to college, the military and volunteer service

Two days after more than $181,000 in local scholarships were awarded to Morro Bay High School seniors at the school’s Senior Tribute, 156 graduates were honored at the school’s annual commencement on Thursday.
This year’s valedictorian is Katrina Siems, and the salutatorian is Zainab Bhatti.
Members of the Class of 2017 will be attending California State University or University of California campuses, as well as private schools such as Stanford University and Westmont College. Other graduates will travel farther afield to attend colleges in Boston, Virginia, Arizona and Michigan, school administrators said.
Three will join the Army, Air Force, and Air National Guard, respectively.
In addition, one student plans to travel to Ecuador for nine months to volunteer in the local community as part of a gap year program called Global Citizen Year. One student received an athletic scholarship for women’s soccer at Cal Poly and another will be cheerleading for Fresno State.
“This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity. Each and every one of these graduates has the ability and drive to find the best in themselves and most importantly, the best in others,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said. “We are a better community, state, country, and world with this group of young men and woman joining us all in the creation of the future. I wish them all the best.”
Comments