Local

‘Finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School’ turns its tassels

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

June 08, 2017 6:52 PM

Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, tossing their caps in the air at a festive Doug Hitchen Stadium.

This year, three students tied for the title of valedictorian (because of this, the school chose not to name a salutatorian): Tavis Cote, Phillip Michael Kravtsov and Sam Ness.

Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”

“These young women and men have consistently made decisions that were based on compassion, leadership, and self-respect,” he said, noting their athletic achievements (the school won 11 of the 22 PAC 8 championships this year, and 26 students from this senior class have signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level) while other teams like mock trial, color guard and calculus have won county championships and competed at the state level competitions.

Bowers said 96 percent of graduating seniors will continue on to colleges, while 2 percent are expected to join the military and 1 percent will attend a vocational or trade school.

“These 495 young women and men are a true reflection of the 5 Cities community, and they have made us proud,” he said.

Lopez High School

Also in South County, Lopez Continuation High School graduated 60 students on Wednesday.

According to principal Jennifer Bowen, seniors earned more than $18,000 in scholarship money from more than 12 community based organizations this school year.

“We are proud of our outstanding students,” she said.

