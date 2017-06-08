A lost hiker in the Ventana Wilderness near Big Sur was rescued Wednesday, June 7, 2017, by California Highway Patrol’s Coastal Division Air Operations.
Local

June 08, 2017 6:16 PM

Lost hiker rescued by CHP helicopter after days without food or water

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday rescued a lost hiker who spent several days without food or water in the Ventana Wilderness of Los Padres National Forest.

CHP’s Coastal Division Air Operations was able to find the hiker in the Big Sur wilderness about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after she activated a personal locator beacon three hours earlier.

The crew of an H-70 helicopter rescued the hiker from the Pine Ridge Trail west of the China Camp State Park campground. The hiker was flown to safety near Big Sur, where ground crews were waiting.

“We find a lot of people get themselves very disoriented in that area,” said CHP Sgt. Steve Neumann. “It’s not uncommon.”

The Ventana Wilderness is temporarily closed because of the Soberanes Fire, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service website.

