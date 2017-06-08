Tribune sports reporter Travis Gibson and friend Brian Milne kayak the Salinas River from Atascadero to Paso Robles on Jan. 14, 2017.
June 08, 2017 4:47 PM

Salinas River no longer flowing naturally, so water will be released from dam

By Gabby Ferreira

After exactly six months of the Salinas River’s natural “live stream” flow, officials have confirmed that the river is beginning to go dry.

On Wednesday, the county’s Public Works Department confirmed a dry section of the river at the north end of Atascadero, south of Graves Creek. The dwindling natural river means the county will resume releasing water from Santa Margarita Lake (aka Salinas Reservoir Dam) to maintain a minimum flow in the channel, as directed by a 1973 ruling.

The “live stream” was confirmed on Jan. 6, 2017, officials said. That discovery happened during a very wet winter that pulled California out of “exceptional drought.”

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

