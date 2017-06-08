7 things to do in SLO County on Friday, June 9

Walk Along the Edge
9 to 11:30 a.m.
Explore the Estero Bluffs and beach along Estero Bay, examining relationships of animals seen there. Bring binoculars. Meet in dirt parking lot one mile north of the end of divided section of Highway 1, north of Cayucos. Moderate hike, 2 miles, 2.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Free. 805-772-2694.
Birds of Land and Sea at Morro Rock
10 a.m. to noon
Bird watching. Meet near the fencing at the base of Morro Rock, in the northwest corner of the large parking lot. Rain cancels. No dogs. 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Paso Robles Kiwanis Drive-thru BBQ
3 to 6 p.m.
Tri-tip, beans, salad, bread and a reusable tote bag. Kings Oil Tools, 2235 Spring St., Paso Robles. Dinner for four is $45; dinner for two is $25. 831-200-4289.
The Importance of Sea Otters
4 to 5 p.m.
Observation and talk. Binoculars provided. Meet at the southeast parking lot of Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Opening Reception for Jari de Ham and Linda Bench
5 to 8 p.m.
Featured artist exhibition by Chinese brush painter Jari de Ham and a guest artist exhibition featuring the fine art drawings of Linda Bench. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe presentation. Pewter Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
Paso Robles Dance Hall
7 to 9 p.m.
A DJ plays tunes to a variety of swing and ballroom dances. Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $5. 805-835-2076.
