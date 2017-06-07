Vehicle crashes through barbed wire fence near Cholame ‘Y’

The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash near the Cholame “Y” intersection at Highways 41 and 46 about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A vehicle drove through a fence, which caused traffic to back up, according the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. One person jumped the fence to help.
A tow truck and ambulance were called to the scene about 4:15 p.m.
The area is known for traffic collisions; there have been six fatalities near the intersection of Highways 41 and 46 this year.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO
Comments