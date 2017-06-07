9 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, June 8

America’s Job Center of California Orientation
9 to 10 a.m.
Workshop for career changes, job searching and upgrading skills for better employment opportunities. America’s Job Center of California, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.
Splash Cafe Benefit for Terry Berger
Restaurant hours
A portion of Splash Cafe purchases by customers who mention Terry Berger will be donated to fund her pancreas operation not covered by Medicare. Splash Cafe, 1491 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Meal cost. 805-904-6365.
Adult Book Discussion Group
10:30 a.m. to noon
Discussion on “My Name Is Lucy Barton” by Elizabeth Strout. SLO City/County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. www.slolibrary.org, 505-539-9374.
Great Blue Herons, Egrets and Other Rookery Wonders
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Short talk and quarter-mile walk to the rookery in Morro Bay State Park. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
What the app is that?
2 p.m.
Workshop by Cambria Computer and Technology Club. Pacific Premier Bank, 2255 Main St., Cambria.
‘Color in Bloom’
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Mandy Weathers will participate in a guided tour of the new display. Light refreshments will be served. SLO County Library - Atascadero, 6555 Capistrano Ave. Free. 805-461-6162.
Highline
6 to 9 p.m.
Local groove-rock band to play during Downtown SLO Farmers Market. Old San Luis Barbecue Co., 670 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free.
The White Buffalo
7 p.m.
Americana band. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $30-$35. thewhitebuffalo.com.
Shaun Fairfield
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Jazz guitarist plays as part of the Central Coast Jazz Institute. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $15.
