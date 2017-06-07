Four families displaced after fire burns apartments in Atascadero

Update, 10:15 a.m.
The fire started in the fourth unit of the fourplex, but spread to all four units, officials said. The fourth unit received most of the damages, but the whole complex was affected. Four families have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire was contained about 9 a.m., but there were flare-ups until about 10 a.m. as firefighters chased the fire through the attic, officials said
Original story:
Crews from the Atascadero Fire Department are battling a blaze that broke out at an apartment this morning.
The fire was reported just after 8 a.m., when crews responded to a report of an explosion in the 8400 block of San Andres Avenue, according to a news release. When they arrived at the multi-family fourplex, they found an apartment on fire.
As of 8:45 a.m., crews were still on scene. No one is hurt.
This story will be updated.
