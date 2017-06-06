Hwy. 46 sign
June 06, 2017 5:25 PM

Highway 46 road construction to cause North County traffic delays

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

Rumble strip installation on Highway 46 West may cause North County traffic jams through Thursday afternoon.

Crews are working on the roadway from Highway 1 near Harmony to Theatre Drive between Templeton and Paso Robles from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week, although no work is scheduled for Friday, according to a Caltrans news release.

Electronic message boards will inform drivers of the delays, which aren’t expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Rumble strips “create a vibration when driving over them” and are meant to alert motorists who may be veering off the road, according to the release.

American Pacific Construction of Eastvale is the contractor for the $180,000 project, which will likely be completed by the end of the month.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

