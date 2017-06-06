‘If you can imagine it, you can make it’ with Cal Poly’s new 3-D metal printer

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:11 Cal Poly's 3-D printer can melt metal powder into any shape. Here are a few examples Pause 0:40 Morro Bay High's therapy dog plays with another pup during class 0:56 St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance 1:45 Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages 1:46 Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement 2:30 Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the work for the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge 1:04 New program helps SLO County workers get into tech 1:12 Historic tree cut down in Atascadero's Sunken Gardens 1:04 Morro Bay's new police Chief Gregory Allen discusses his goals for city 1:15 Watch the moment the 'kill vehicle' launched from Vandenberg hit its target Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On Friday, Cal Poly's Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Department celebrated the arrival of a selective laser melting machine on loan from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The machine is capable of melting metal powder into any conceivable shape or design. Andrew Sheeler The Tribune

