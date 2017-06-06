Maria Wright Galve sells produce at the North County Farmers Market at Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. It runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Maria Wright Galve sells produce at the North County Farmers Market at Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. It runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

June 06, 2017 11:32 AM

7 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, June 7

The Studio: Cup & Ball Game

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make a cup and ball game out of paper cups and pompoms. How many times can you catch the ball in the cup? The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Admission. 805-545-5874.

Creativity Group

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bring your artwork, in any medium, and join others working in various mediums. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Paws to Read

3 to 4 p.m.

Children can improve their reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.

North County Farmers Market

3 to 6 p.m.

Sunken Gardens, East Mall, Atascadero. Free.

Watch a great book

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Watch the movie based on the nonfiction book “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly. Rated PG. San Luis Obispo City-County Library Community Room, 995 Palm St. Free. 805-781-1215.

Social justice heroes

6 to 8 p.m.

Discussion and presentation of a social justice hero activist. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 805-748-0731.

SLO Skiers monthly meeting

7 to 8 p.m.

Nonprofit sport and social club. SLO Elks Club, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free; annual membership $40. www.sloskiers.org, 805-528-3194.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

