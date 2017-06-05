Fireworks explode over barges at Tidelands park in Morro Bay on July 4, 2001.
Fireworks explode over barges at Tidelands park in Morro Bay on July 4, 2001. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Fireworks explode over barges at Tidelands park in Morro Bay on July 4, 2001. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Local

June 05, 2017 4:59 PM

Still no Fourth of July fireworks in Morro Bay, even after volunteer raised $18,000

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

A volunteer in Morro Bay raised almost $18,000 in one month to bring a July 4 fireworks display to the city for the first time in three years. But he didn’t apply for a permit in time, so now he’s trying to give all the money back.

Bill Luffee, president of Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department, had volunteered to organize the 18-minute fireworks show as a boon to merchants on the Embarcadero, which for the past few years have watched the city empty out after 4 p.m. as tourists head north to Cayucos for fireworks.

“My job was to raise the money, which was easy because everyone wanted it,” he said, expressing disappointment that the event had to be canceled. “I’m a little bit shell-shocked right now because of all the work I’ve put in and the money we’ve raised.”

Noaki Schwartz, public information officer with the state Coastal Commission, said he applied for the permit last month, which wasn’t in time for this week’s hearing.

“We probably started way too late because we haven’t done it in a few years. We didn’t realize the Coastal Commission’s iron hand,” Luffee said. “You have to go through due process, I get it. But it takes an act of God, and people can’t tolerate it.”

He offered donors a refund in an announcement on Facebook and at a meeting for the Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department.

Morro Bay will still host a daytime event with children’s activities at Tidelands Park, as well as a morning bike parade.

As for next year? No one has made a commitment to try again, yet.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance 0:56

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance
Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages 1:45

Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages
Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement 1:46

Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos