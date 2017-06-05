Parent crashes into Templeton school after choking on drink, losing control, CHP says

A Land Rover crashed into Vineyard Elementary School in Templeton on Monday afternoon.
About 12:45 p.m., a 52-year-old man in a 2007 Land Rover was waiting in line to pick up his child from school when he started choking on his drink, the CHP said. The man told authorities that, as he was choking, he became light-headed and, at some point, pressed on the accelerator and drove into a room next to the school cafeteria, according to the CHP.
The Land Rover ended up completely inside of the school.
A 67-year-old custodian, who was walking through the building at the time, was struck by debris and suffered a laceration to the back of his head. He was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a minor injury, the CHP said.
No children were hurt during the collision, the CHP said. The driver was also uninjured.
Authorities are still investigating the crash, but drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments