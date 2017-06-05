Hikers in Shell Beach.
Hikers in Shell Beach. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Local

June 05, 2017 1:07 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, June 6

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Shell Beach hike with Sierra Club

10 a.m.

PoleCats to demonstrate effective use of trekking poles. Two-mile hike; dogs not permitted. Shell Bluff Trailhead, 22 Bluff Drive, Shell Beach. Free. 805-458-5575.

Californians for Green Nuclear Power meeting

10 a.m. to noon

Friends of Diablo Canyon and Californians for Green Nuclear Power. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 534 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. Free. cgnp.org.

Kindermusik summer class

10 to 10:45 a.m.

Parents and children sing, dance, explore and play instruments. Four-week session runs through June 27. Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $46. 805-712-9417.

Ballet barre dance class

11:30 a.m.

Taught by choreographer Shirley Kirkes Mar. Shirley Kirkes Mar Studio, 2535 Village Lane, Cambria. $15. 805-395-0637.

Citizenship class

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Learn the U.S. citizenship application process, review civics and history materials and practice the writing and reading portions of the exam. Bilingual. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4187.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

