June 05, 2017 12:06 PM

New Central Coast area code means we’ll all have to dial more numbers

By Gabby Ferreira

Starting next year, Central Coast radio DJs will have to start referring to their listener base as the 805 and the 820.

In June 2018, the California Public Utilities Commission will start issuing new phone numbers beginning with the area code 820 to customers in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, as well as small parts of Monterey and Kern Counties.

The addition of the new area code, called an overlay, would require all local phone users to the area code and then the telephone number, totaling 10 digits. Callers will no longer be able to dial only seven digits for local calls.

That also means that any seven-digit phone numbers programmed into alarm systems, fax machines, or even emergency dispatch systems will have to be automated to 11 digits to include 1 and the area code.

The phasing in of 10-digit dialing would begin in November 2017 and continue through May 2018, leading up to the issuance of the new area code.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

