June 05, 2017 9:09 AM

Cal Poly student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

By Gabby Ferreira

A Cal Poly student has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by Keith Humphrey, the university’s vice president of student affairs.

The student lives on campus, the post read, and is being treated. The university is working with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department to find other community members the student has been “in close contact” with so they can receive preventive antibiotics. That includes people who were exposed to the person’s respiratory and throat secretions through living in close quarters, kissing or other prolonged close contact, such as sharing glasses, toothbrushes or silverware.

In January, another Cal Poly student was diagnosed with meningococcal disease, a bacterial infection that causes bloodstream infections and meningitis.

There are two types of meningitis: viral and bacterial. Symptoms of bacterial meningitis include sudden fever, stiff neck, headache, vomiting, sensitivity to light and a rash of tiny dark red or purple spots. Bacterial meningitis can be deadly, and if you or someone you know develops these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention.

For more information, contact Cal Poly Student Health or a primary health care provider or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

