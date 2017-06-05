4 SLO homes you can buy for about $530,000 — the county’s median price

Curious what San Luis Obispo County’s median home price of $530,000 can get you these days in San Luis Obispo itself?

Here’s a look at four properties, from a condo near Broad Street to a 784-square-foot home tucked on a triangle lot between Highway 101 and an off-ramp.

556 Hathway Ave.: $559,000

This home is touted for its investment potential as a longtime rental to Cal Poly students. The seller also notes it is “convenient to freeway access,” which is certainly true given its location on a triangle lot between Highway 101 and the Montalban Street off-ramp. It’s within walking distance of Santa Rosa Park.

Square feet: 784

Year built: 1969

Rooms: 2 bedrooms and 1 bath

556 Hathway Ave. is a small home right off Highway 101, listed at $549,000. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

58 Los Palos Drive, $520,000

This home is in the Los Verdes Park development near Los Osos Valley Road and South Higuera Street. “Complex features pool, hot tub, rec room, weight room, tennis courts, beautiful greenbelt areas, walkways and RV storage,” the listing notes. But that comes at a price: homeowner’s association dues of $340 a month.

Square feet: 1,293

Year built: 1976

Rooms: 3 bedrooms and 2 baths

58 Los Palos Drive is a single-family home in a development in southern San Luis Obispo, listed at $520,000. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

2909 Garibaldi Ave., $519,000

This newer condominium is located in the Villa Rosa complex near Broad Street and Orcutt Road. It’s the largest of the properties in this list but also comes with HOA dues of $237 a month.

Square feet: 1,394

Year built: 1994

Rooms: 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths

2909 Garibaldi Ave. is a condo tucked behind the retail businesses on Broad Street, listed at $519,000. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

1749 Pico Court, $549,000

“Cute, clean house on a big lot” reads the listing for this home located in the neighborhood across Madonna Road from Laguna Plaza Shopping Center. It’s the oldest house here but was remodeled in 2013. It also has an attached, enclosed 20-by-25-foot patio.

Square feet: 1,040

Year built: 1963

Rooms: 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths