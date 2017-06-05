The Monday Club in San Luis Obispo.
The Monday Club in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
The Monday Club in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

June 05, 2017 6:24 AM

4 things to do in SLO County on Monday, June 5

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Historic Architectural Tour

2 to 5 p.m.

Tour the historic Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0594.

Almond Country Quilt Guild Annual Birthday Tea Party

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tea, finger foods and birthday cake. Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Free. 916-261-7665.

Discover the Benefits of Yoga

8:30 to 9:45 a.m. and 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Yoga challenge to complete 21 classes in June for raffle prizes. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $30/30 days for new students. 707-266-8945.

Low Vision Consultations

9:30 a.m. to noon

Braille Institute Low Vision Consultations provide consultations to analyze needs and provide demonstrations and recommendations for various assistive visual devices. The Villages, 55 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-682-6222.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance 0:56

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance
Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages 1:45

Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages
Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement 1:46

Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos