4 things to do in SLO County on Monday, June 5

Historic Architectural Tour
2 to 5 p.m.
Tour the historic Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0594.
Almond Country Quilt Guild Annual Birthday Tea Party
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tea, finger foods and birthday cake. Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Free. 916-261-7665.
Discover the Benefits of Yoga
8:30 to 9:45 a.m. and 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Yoga challenge to complete 21 classes in June for raffle prizes. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $30/30 days for new students. 707-266-8945.
Low Vision Consultations
9:30 a.m. to noon
Braille Institute Low Vision Consultations provide consultations to analyze needs and provide demonstrations and recommendations for various assistive visual devices. The Villages, 55 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-682-6222.
