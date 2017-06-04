Two brush fires briefly close Highway 41

Two small brush fires on Highway 41 north of the Cholame “Y” caused the road to be closed for about half an hour Sunday afternoon.
The fires started at about 4:10 p.m., about 2 miles north of Highway 46, according to Cal Fire. One of the fires burned 1 acre of land, and the other burned one-quarter acre, Cal Fire said. Both fires were contained by about 4:45 p.m.
Smoke from the fires caused officials to close Highway 41 in that area at about 4:45 p.m., but the road was reopened by about 5:20 p.m., according to the CHP.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
