Valencia Peak was shrouded in fog Saturday.
June 04, 2017 2:32 PM

SLO County weather forecast for the week of June 5, 2017

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Much like last week, the Eastern Pacific High will remain anchored about 600 miles to the west of San Luis Obispo, while a thermal trough remains centered over the Great Central Valley of California. This pattern will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline during the afternoon hours, night and morning marine low clouds and fog in the coastal regions and seasonal temperatures.

The North County will hit the mid-90s, while the coastal valleys will reach the high 70s. Temperatures will range between the high 50s and low 60s at the shoreline, except for the southwesterly facing beaches of Cayucos and Avila Beach, which will hit the low 70s.

Cooler weather develops Tuesday into Friday morning as a trough of low pressure develops off the West Coast. This system will produce decreasing northwesterly winds, extensive night and morning coastal low clouds, with areas of fog and drizzle and a chance of a few rain showers Thursday night into Friday morning.

In the system’s wake, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds will develop along the coastline Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Weather graphics and power outage information are available at: twitter.com/pge_john.

Surf report

A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline into Monday.

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Tuesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet with the same period Wednesday. This northwesterly sea and swell will further lower to 3 to 5 feet (with a 5- to 11-second period) on Thursday into Friday morning.

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) Friday afternoon into aturday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: Today’s 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) is forecast to continue at this height and period through Wednesday.

Seawater temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 50 and 52 degrees through Saturday. A southerly (offshore) flowing current will continue to flow southward into Saturday.

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Areas of dense fog with mist and drizzle this week will reduce driver visibility and may produce slippery road conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

50 95

53 94

52 87

51 87

53 85

52 86

52 84

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

52 80

55 79

53 76

54 75

55 76

54 77

53 75

