Government meetings in SLO County for the week of June 5, 2017

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider 5,000-square-foot addition to Arroyo Grande Hospital Emergency Department.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a proposal to subdivide a property at 8390 Curbaril Ave. into two parcels.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Request time extension for Grover Beach Lodge and Conference Center project; review proposed 2017-18 budget; consider medical cannabis dispensary pre-application process.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider neighbors’ appeal of a 290-vehicle RV resort on Jardine Road, which the Planning Commission approved in February. Consider a Firestone Walker Brewing Co. brewery expansion project. Receive a report on funding for a Groundwater Sustainability Agency and a Groundwater Sustainability Plan.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Consider contract with Cannon for construction management, inspection, materials testing and administrative services for the Pismo Pier project; consider contract for cablecast and Channel 20 maintenance services.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. 2017 Water Fund review and 2017-2018 water rate adoption consideration; 2017 Sewer Fund review; 2017 Parking Fund review; 2017-2019 transit fiscal year fund review; proclamation of June 20 “Zero Net Energy Day.”
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Decide whether to use potable water to maintain Dairy Creek Golf Course; Receive update on homeless programs, services, and funding.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Review of the 580-home, San Luis Ranch development project proposal, including office, commercial and hotel use, at 1035 Madonna Road, for possible recommendation to the City Council’s July 5 hearing.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider a weed abatement resolution. Consider short-term use and long-term planning for two recently-acquired properties at 660 Creekside Ranch Road.
Comments