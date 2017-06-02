Tribune receives national journalism award from McClatchy

The Tribune has won a McClatchy President’s Award — the highest award within the company — for its “ambitious, in-depth coverage of local companies and trends” in BizBuzz EXTRA, the region’s leading business quarterly.
The Tribune was one of eight newsrooms nationwide to be honored in McClatchy’s specialty publications and community news division. Other winners included the Kansas City Star, the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., and The Charlotte Observer.
“The 48-page quarterly has been popular with both readers and advertisers — so much so that it enjoyed a 41 percent gain in advertising revenue in 2016,’’ the company wrote in announcing the awards on Thursday.
Tribune Publisher Tom Cullinan praised the newspaper for its recognition as one of McClatchy’s leading newspapers in journalism, including its growth in digital readership.
This is the third President’s Award that The Tribune has received since 2014. Previous recognition was for a five-part investigative series on wine and water that shed light on the unprecedented groundwater crisis in the Paso Robles area and for Vintages magazine, the leading wine guide in Central California that is published spring and fall.
McClatchy operates 30 media companies in 29 U.S. markets in 14 states.
Comments