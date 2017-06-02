‘Disconcerting and embarrassing’: SLO mayor slams Trump’s Paris Agreement withdrawal

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change met with condemnation from world leaders, business executives, state governors and Heidi Harmon, mayor of San Luis Obispo.
“Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord is both incredibly disconcerting and embarrassing. Our country should be intensifying efforts to reduce climate change, not backing out of the most significant global agreement,” Harmon wrote in a prepared statement released to media Thursday.
The president made his announcement in a speech delivered at the White House Rose Garden.
“As president, I have one obligation, and that obligation is to the American people. The Paris Accord would undermine our economy, hamstring our workers, weaken our sovereignty, impose unacceptable legal risks, and put us at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world,” he said.
The Paris Agreement, which went into effect in October 2016, calls on the 147 member nations to keep the global rise in temperature to less than 2 degrees Celsius by reducing global carbon emissions.
“I am committed to our city’s major goals to address climate action, housing, multi-modal transportation, and fiscal responsibility. I maintain the importance of becoming a net-zero emissions city by investing in clean energy and incentivizing the use of energy efficiency,” Harmon wrote.
