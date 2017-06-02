Kings Trail in San Luis Obispo’s Irish Hills Natural Reserve is among the locations featured in this year’s #PixOnPeaks Hiking Challenge.
June 02, 2017 12:01 PM

Hike seven peaks in SLO and you could win a rad hat

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

The next time you hike a hill, the city of San Luis Obispo wants you to whip out your iPhone.

Returning for a third year, the #PixOnPeaks Hiking Challenge encourages hikers to snap selfies or group photos at seven local peaks — and share them via Instagram with the hashtag #PixOnPeaks. (Participants should include hashtags for the locations of the shots as well.)

Once they’ve visited all seven spots, hikers can drop by the city Parks and Recreation Department office at 1341 Nipomo Street to pick up a free #PixOnPeaks hat.

pix hat
Participants in the #PixOnPeaks Hiking Challenge can receive a free hat from San Luis Obispo’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Courtesy photo

The challenge officially started this week.

Here’s a list of #PixOnPeaks locations for your next outdoorsy photo shoot:

  • Kiosk at Allen K. Settle Trail at Laguna Lake Park
  • Tree growing out of rock at Terrace Hill
  • Wetland kiosk at Bob Jones City-to-Sea Trail
  • Bench at Kings Trail in Irish Hills Natural Preserve
  • Lemon trees at Lemon Grove Loop on Cerro San Luis
  • Bench at Reservoir Canyon Road entrance to Reservoir Canyon Loop
  • Orange Loop in Irish Hills

For more information, including trail maps, call 805-781-7302 or visit www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/parks-and-recreation/ranger-service/pixonpeaks.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

