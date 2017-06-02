25 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, June 3

Saturday Live featuring Lauren Tarica
1 to 4 p.m.
Concert and wine tasting. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Indigo Shibori Dye Workshop
1 to 4 p.m.
Create patterns for dramatic textiles. Bring two pieces of white clothing to dye. Soul & Oak Workshop, Coral Street, San Luis Obispo. $50. 619-807-7006 or soulandouk@gmail.com to register.
Project Fix of the Central Coast
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring any items that need fixing and a group of tinkers will help with repairs. iFixIt, 1330 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo. Free. 330-519-2972.
Fiscalini Ranch Preserve walk
10 a.m. to noon
Guided two-hour, 2-mile tour. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Bluff Trail, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-400-5366.
The Otter Information Station
10 a.m. to noon
Learn about otters using spotting scopes on Coleman Drive. For specific location call 805-806-0221 after 10 a.m. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Dr, Morro Bay. Free.
Annual Car Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Central Coast Model T Club, the Paso Robles A’s and the Early Ford V-8 Club. Live music, wine tasting and tours. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase. Rios-Caledonia Adobe, 700 S. Mission St., San Miguel. Free. 805-440-7173.
Literacy for Life Tutor Training
10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Workshop to fill urgent need for tutors. Union Bank, 995 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $25. www.literacyforlifeslo.org or 805-541-4216.
Local Vendor Fair
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sample and purchase products from local vendors and farmers. Live music from the Cimo Brothers. SLO Natural Foods Co-op, 2494 Victoria Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-7928.
Summerfest
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Live music, silent auction, cake walk, puppet show, balloon animals, face painting, games, food, crafts and more. Wishing Well School, 880 Manzanita Dr., Los Osos. Free. 805-235-4401.
St. Andrew’s Greek Festival
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Annual Greek Festival sponsored by St. Andrew’s Greek Church Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-8337.
Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival
Noon to 5 p.m.
Some 50 craft brewers will be respresented. California Mid-State Fair — Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $85.
Fused Glass Workshop
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Learn the beautiful art of making fused glass with instructor Sheri Klein. Adults 18 and over. Pre-registration required. SLO City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5989.
Book Bursts
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Book art from repurposed books. Registration required; slolibrary.org. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West. 805-473-7164.
‘The Great God Pan’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Staged reading of a contemporary drama about a journalist who is unexpectedly visited by a childhood friend. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
Remembering Sam Ford Benefit Concert
3 to 7 p.m.
Food, live music and dancing. Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St, Arroyo Grande. Free.
Sunset Barbecue
5 p.m.
“Let’s Flamingle” theme — wear pink. Food, drinks, live auction and dancing to music by DJ Gy Ryder. San Luis Obispo Country Club, 255 Country Club Drive, San Luis Obispo. $100.
Na Hoa Aloha
5 to 8 p.m.
Hawaiian music concert, potluck and jam session. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave ., Los Osos. $20. 805-215-3238.
Shelby Sudbrink Memorial Scholarship Foundation Dinner & Auction
5 to 9 p.m.
Dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle prizes and live music by local band “The Incrementals.” American Legion Hall, 805 S. Main St., Templeton. $50. 805-468-9521 or liveforshelby.org.
Restorative Partners Gone Country
5 to 9 p.m.
Country-themed benefit with a “Dancing with the Stars”-style competition and silent auction. SLO Elks Lodge, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. $50. 925-726-5249 and www.restorativepartners.org/fundraiser
‘Revive’
6 to 8 p.m.
An A Cappella Concert by Take It SLO. Spanos Theatre, Cal Poly. $14; $9 students.
Art After Dark Paso
6 to 9 p.m.
Opening of “E Pluribus Unum: From Many, One.” Wine tasting with Bodega de Edgar and a live performance by Shelby Figueroa. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. $5 if wine tasting.
Radiator King
6 to 9 p.m.
Musical performance by Adam Silvestri. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero.
American Legion Post 66 Annual Pancake Breakfast
7 a.m. to noon
Fundraiser for youth scholarships. American Legion Post 66, 1661 Mill St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-543-6445.
‘Winds of Change’
8 p.m.
Cal Poly’s Spring Band Concert featuring the 70-member Wind Ensemble and 80-member Wind Orchestra. Harman Hall, Cal Poly. $12 or $14; $9 or $12 for students. 805-756-4849.
All About Bats: Campfire Show
8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Dr., Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments