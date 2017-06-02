Events in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, June 3, 2017, include a San Miguel car show, Greek festival, walk at the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve and otter information center at Morro Bay.
Events in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, June 3, 2017, include a San Miguel car show, Greek festival, walk at the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve and otter information center at Morro Bay.

June 02, 2017

25 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, June 3

Saturday Live featuring Lauren Tarica

1 to 4 p.m.

Concert and wine tasting. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

Indigo Shibori Dye Workshop

1 to 4 p.m.

Create patterns for dramatic textiles. Bring two pieces of white clothing to dye. Soul & Oak Workshop, Coral Street, San Luis Obispo. $50. 619-807-7006 or soulandouk@gmail.com to register.

Project Fix of the Central Coast

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring any items that need fixing and a group of tinkers will help with repairs. iFixIt, 1330 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo. Free. 330-519-2972.

Fiscalini Ranch Preserve walk

10 a.m. to noon

Guided two-hour, 2-mile tour. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Bluff Trail, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-400-5366.

The Otter Information Station

10 a.m. to noon

Learn about otters using spotting scopes on Coleman Drive. For specific location call 805-806-0221 after 10 a.m. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Dr, Morro Bay. Free.

Annual Car Show

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central Coast Model T Club, the Paso Robles A’s and the Early Ford V-8 Club. Live music, wine tasting and tours. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase. Rios-Caledonia Adobe, 700 S. Mission St., San Miguel. Free. 805-440-7173.

Literacy for Life Tutor Training

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Workshop to fill urgent need for tutors. Union Bank, 995 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $25. www.literacyforlifeslo.org or 805-541-4216.

Local Vendor Fair

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sample and purchase products from local vendors and farmers. Live music from the Cimo Brothers. SLO Natural Foods Co-op, 2494 Victoria Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-7928.

Summerfest

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Live music, silent auction, cake walk, puppet show, balloon animals, face painting, games, food, crafts and more. Wishing Well School, 880 Manzanita Dr., Los Osos. Free. 805-235-4401.

St. Andrew’s Greek Festival

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Annual Greek Festival sponsored by St. Andrew’s Greek Church Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-8337.

Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival

Noon to 5 p.m.

Some 50 craft brewers will be respresented. California Mid-State Fair — Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $85.

Fused Glass Workshop

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn the beautiful art of making fused glass with instructor Sheri Klein. Adults 18 and over. Pre-registration required. SLO City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5989.

Book Bursts

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Book art from repurposed books. Registration required; slolibrary.org. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West. 805-473-7164.

‘The Great God Pan’

2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

Staged reading of a contemporary drama about a journalist who is unexpectedly visited by a childhood friend. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.

Remembering Sam Ford Benefit Concert

3 to 7 p.m.

Food, live music and dancing. Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St, Arroyo Grande. Free.

Sunset Barbecue

5 p.m.

“Let’s Flamingle” theme — wear pink. Food, drinks, live auction and dancing to music by DJ Gy Ryder. San Luis Obispo Country Club, 255 Country Club Drive, San Luis Obispo. $100.

Na Hoa Aloha

5 to 8 p.m.

Hawaiian music concert, potluck and jam session. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave ., Los Osos. $20. 805-215-3238.

Shelby Sudbrink Memorial Scholarship Foundation Dinner & Auction

5 to 9 p.m.

Dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle prizes and live music by local band “The Incrementals.” American Legion Hall, 805 S. Main St., Templeton. $50. 805-468-9521 or liveforshelby.org.

Restorative Partners Gone Country

5 to 9 p.m.

Country-themed benefit with a “Dancing with the Stars”-style competition and silent auction. SLO Elks Lodge, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. $50. 925-726-5249 and www.restorativepartners.org/fundraiser

‘Revive’

6 to 8 p.m.

An A Cappella Concert by Take It SLO. Spanos Theatre, Cal Poly. $14; $9 students.

Art After Dark Paso

6 to 9 p.m.

Opening of “E Pluribus Unum: From Many, One.” Wine tasting with Bodega de Edgar and a live performance by Shelby Figueroa. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. $5 if wine tasting.

Radiator King

6 to 9 p.m.

Musical performance by Adam Silvestri. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero.

American Legion Post 66 Annual Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m. to noon

Fundraiser for youth scholarships. American Legion Post 66, 1661 Mill St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-543-6445.

‘Winds of Change’

8 p.m.

Cal Poly’s Spring Band Concert featuring the 70-member Wind Ensemble and 80-member Wind Orchestra. Harman Hall, Cal Poly. $12 or $14; $9 or $12 for students. 805-756-4849.

All About Bats: Campfire Show

8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Dr., Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.

