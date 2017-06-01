Construction underway on SLO homeless center, set to open next year

Construction is underway on 40 Prado, a new homeless services center at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo that will help homeless individuals get housing, employment and other needed services.
The new center will replace the aging facilities at Prado Day Center and the Maxine Lewis Night Shelter, according to the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County.
A fundraising campaign raised more than $5 million for the center. Contractor J.W. Design & Construction is expected to finish the project in 11 months, with an opening planned for April 2018.
The Homeless Foundation of San Luis Obispo County raised $2.65 million for the project. CAPSLO raised more than $700,000 in addition to $950,000 in state, county and city money and an expected $700,000 private construction grant. Fundraising efforts will continue to help pay for furniture, fixtures and future operating costs.
For more information, go to the Friends of Prado Day Center’s website at https://pradodaycenter.org/who-we-are/.
