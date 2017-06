Matt Meyer, 31, is bicycling down the West Coast from the Canadian border with a nearly 350-pound fiberglass rhinoceros in tow. The 2,000-mile journey he began April 17 in Blaine, Washington, is dedicated to raising funds and global awareness for the poaching crisis on rhinos in his home country of South Africa. Meyer is expected to come through SLO County on May 29 and May 30, 2017.