June 01, 2017 2:44 PM

16 things to do in SLO County on Friday, June 2

First Fridays on the Creston Wine Trail

Noon to 5 p.m.

Special pairings and new releases. Olivas De Oro, 4625 La Panza Road, Creston. $0-$25, varies at each location. 805-227-4223.

Brown Bag Concert

Noon to 12:40 p.m.

Vocalist Craig Nuttycombe and guitarist Eric Williams of Cafe Musiqué. Wilson Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.

PathPoint reception

3 to 5 p.m.

Meet the artists and view paintings, photography and tie dye hangings by PathPoint participants. Tri-Counties Regional Center, 3450 Broad St., No. 111, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-473-9582.

‘Outer & Inner Views’ reception

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Aerial photography by Helmut Kuhn and paintings by Dena Kuhn. Live music, wine bar and refreshments. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

Train Wreck Friday: Incendio

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Outdoor concert series. Free wine tasting. Lawn chairs recommended. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Rd., Templeton. $15; free for wine club members and children 6 and under. 805-238-9940.

SLO Blues vs. California Expos

6 p.m.

Baseball. Author Katya Cengel will autograph her book “Bluegrass Baseball: A Year in the Minor League Life” and the Blues will give away copies to Lucky Number Program holders. Sinsheimer Stadium, 900 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. $8, $5 military members, seniors and students. Free for 12 and under. 805-512-9996.

Petrella and Mixed Influence

6 to 8:30 p.m.

R&B and country music. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-461-1393.

‘Feathered Acrobatics’ reception

6 to 8 p.m.

Show runs through July 3. Art Central, 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-747-4200.

‘Screenagers’

6 to 8 p.m.

Documentary on parenting in the digital age. St. William’s Parish, 6410 Santa Lucia Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-0849, ext. 203.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Piano music from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

Wines and Steins

6 to 9 p.m.

Blind tasting of several varietals and a potluck. American Legion Hall, 805 S. Main St., Templeton. First meeting is free; membership is $45 per year.

Art After Dark

6 to 9 p.m.

Self-guided tour of galleries and non-traditional art venues showcasing the work of local visual, literary and performing artists. Higuera Street, downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.

Paso Robles Dance Hall

7 to 9 p.m.

DJ plays tunes for swing and ballroom dancing. Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $5. 805-835-2076.

‘The Great God Pan’

7 to 9 p.m.

Staged reading of a contemporary drama about a journalist who is unexpectedly visited by a childhood friend. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.

‘Pippin’

8 p.m.

Broadway musical. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $45 to $90. www.pippinontour.com, 805-756-4849.

Cal Poly Jazz Night Concert

8 p.m.

Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $14, $9 for students and Jazz Federation members. 805-756-4849.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

