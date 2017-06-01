16 things to do in SLO County on Friday, June 2

First Fridays on the Creston Wine Trail
Noon to 5 p.m.
Special pairings and new releases. Olivas De Oro, 4625 La Panza Road, Creston. $0-$25, varies at each location. 805-227-4223.
Brown Bag Concert
Noon to 12:40 p.m.
Vocalist Craig Nuttycombe and guitarist Eric Williams of Cafe Musiqué. Wilson Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
PathPoint reception
3 to 5 p.m.
Meet the artists and view paintings, photography and tie dye hangings by PathPoint participants. Tri-Counties Regional Center, 3450 Broad St., No. 111, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-473-9582.
‘Outer & Inner Views’ reception
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Aerial photography by Helmut Kuhn and paintings by Dena Kuhn. Live music, wine bar and refreshments. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
Train Wreck Friday: Incendio
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Outdoor concert series. Free wine tasting. Lawn chairs recommended. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Rd., Templeton. $15; free for wine club members and children 6 and under. 805-238-9940.
SLO Blues vs. California Expos
6 p.m.
Baseball. Author Katya Cengel will autograph her book “Bluegrass Baseball: A Year in the Minor League Life” and the Blues will give away copies to Lucky Number Program holders. Sinsheimer Stadium, 900 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. $8, $5 military members, seniors and students. Free for 12 and under. 805-512-9996.
Petrella and Mixed Influence
6 to 8:30 p.m.
R&B and country music. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-461-1393.
‘Feathered Acrobatics’ reception
6 to 8 p.m.
Show runs through July 3. Art Central, 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-747-4200.
‘Screenagers’
6 to 8 p.m.
Documentary on parenting in the digital age. St. William’s Parish, 6410 Santa Lucia Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-0849, ext. 203.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Piano music from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Wines and Steins
6 to 9 p.m.
Blind tasting of several varietals and a potluck. American Legion Hall, 805 S. Main St., Templeton. First meeting is free; membership is $45 per year.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
Self-guided tour of galleries and non-traditional art venues showcasing the work of local visual, literary and performing artists. Higuera Street, downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.
Paso Robles Dance Hall
7 to 9 p.m.
DJ plays tunes for swing and ballroom dancing. Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $5. 805-835-2076.
‘The Great God Pan’
7 to 9 p.m.
Staged reading of a contemporary drama about a journalist who is unexpectedly visited by a childhood friend. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
‘Pippin’
8 p.m.
Broadway musical. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $45 to $90. www.pippinontour.com, 805-756-4849.
Cal Poly Jazz Night Concert
8 p.m.
Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $14, $9 for students and Jazz Federation members. 805-756-4849.
