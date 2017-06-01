Baylee Gatlin, 20, died early Sunday morning after attending the Lightning in a Bottle music festival in Monterey County.
June 01, 2017 12:17 PM

Investigation opened into young woman’s death at Lightning in a Bottle festival

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Baylee Gatlin after she attended the Lightning in a Bottle music festival last weekend.

The agency made the decision Tuesday afternoon to investigate Gatlin’s death, said Cmdr. John Thornburg of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

“We decided to put a detective on it to investigate the events leading up to what we know was a medical call at 2 a.m.,” Thornburg said. “If the SLO Coroner’s Office is like Monterey’s, we won’t know the cause of death for six to eight weeks. If it turns out that her death was suspicious, and we waited that long to investigate, it would be even harder.”

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla confirmed that the results of Gatlin’s autopsy depend on the results of a toxicology screening, which takes from six to eight weeks to come back from the lab.

Thornburg said anyone with information regarding Gatlin’s death can call 831-755-3722 and ask for Sgt. Bryan Hoskins.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

