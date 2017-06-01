With its great weather and scenery, California is great for quality of life but was ranked at the second-worst state to make a living in, according to a MoneyRates.com list released earlier this month.
Local

June 01, 2017 10:51 AM

California ranks second to last on list of best states to make a living in

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

In more ways than one, life here on the Central Coast mirrors some of California’s best qualities — limitless outdoor opportunities, constant sunshine and easy access to the Pacific Ocean.

But, the financial drawbacks of the Golden State also have to be weighed for anyone considering living here, as shown in a report last month stating that only a quarter of San Luis Obispo County residents can afford a median-priced home here.

It’s a statewide issue, and others have taken notice.

A list by personal finance site MoneyRates.com ranks the best and worst states to make a living in this year and slots California as the second-worst in the country.

Another desirable location, Hawaii, finished dead-last for the seventh consecutive year.

The ranking is based on five factors: median income, cost of living, unemployment rates, state income taxes and workplace safety.

MoneyRates.com said the challenges in California are similar to Hawaii in that, “a fairly high median wage it devalued by a high cost of living and high state income taxes.”

The breakdown for California: median income ($40,920), state tax on average income (2.2 percent), unemployment rate (4.9) and incidents per 100 workers (6.0).

With no state income tax and the fourth-highest median income at $43,400, Washington took the No. 1 spot, beating out the 2016 winner, Wyoming.

Minnesota came in second, followed by Illinois, Texas and Colorado.

The five worst states to make a living in were Hawaii, California, Montana, West Virginia and Vermont.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO

