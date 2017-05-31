Police say an unlicensed 16-year-old driving a GMC Yukon hit a 17-year-old high school student on Wednesday near Liberty High School in Paso Robles.
Police say an unlicensed 16-year-old driving a GMC Yukon hit a 17-year-old high school student on Wednesday near Liberty High School in Paso Robles. Paso Robles Police Department photo
Police say an unlicensed 16-year-old driving a GMC Yukon hit a 17-year-old high school student on Wednesday near Liberty High School in Paso Robles. Paso Robles Police Department photo

Local

May 31, 2017 5:52 PM

17-year-old girl critically injured by unlicensed teen driver in Paso Robles, police say

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

A 17-year-old student was critically injured Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old boy near Liberty High School in Paso Robles, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene about 12:40 p.m. after callers reported a GMC Yukon had collided with a pedestrian. Paramedics treated the girl at the scene, and she was taken by ambulance to Twin Cities Community Hospital, according to a news release.

Witnesses reported the GMC Yukon was attempting to make a right-hand turn out of the Liberty High School parking lot onto Niblick Road across from Paso Robles Highs School. Police said the driver accelerated at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle as he entered the street, causing it to “fish tail.”

The vehicle left the roadway on the south side of Niblick Road, struck a signal light control box and then hit the girl, who walking on the sidewalk with a friend, the release said. The vehicle continued over the sidewalk and into a garden area, where it came to a stop.

The girl’s name and which high school she attends were not immediately available.

The collision remains under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, police said.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says

26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says 0:49

26-year-old found dead in her Nipomo home; no suspects yet, Sheriff's Office says
Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County 1:20

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County
Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice 2:56

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos