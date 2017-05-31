17-year-old girl critically injured by unlicensed teen driver in Paso Robles, police say

A 17-year-old student was critically injured Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old boy near Liberty High School in Paso Robles, police said.
Authorities responded to the scene about 12:40 p.m. after callers reported a GMC Yukon had collided with a pedestrian. Paramedics treated the girl at the scene, and she was taken by ambulance to Twin Cities Community Hospital, according to a news release.
Witnesses reported the GMC Yukon was attempting to make a right-hand turn out of the Liberty High School parking lot onto Niblick Road across from Paso Robles Highs School. Police said the driver accelerated at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle as he entered the street, causing it to “fish tail.”
The vehicle left the roadway on the south side of Niblick Road, struck a signal light control box and then hit the girl, who walking on the sidewalk with a friend, the release said. The vehicle continued over the sidewalk and into a garden area, where it came to a stop.
The girl’s name and which high school she attends were not immediately available.
The collision remains under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, police said.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7991, @LucasClark_SLO
