Teen cyclist taken to hospital after colliding with pickup truck on Highway 227

A 14-year-old bicyclist was injured Wednesday morning after she collided with a pickup truck on Highway 227 near Buckley Road, police said.
A California Highway Patrol officer arrived on scene about 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a bicyclist traveling southbound turned into traffic and was clipped by pickup truck.
Witnessed reported the teen cyclist had been looking over her left shoulder and weaving within the bike lane, before attempting to make a left-hand turn, CHP Officer Jordan Richards said.
The driver of the truck had been traveling about 35 mph when the cyclist “turned right in front of the truck,” Richards said.
“At that distance, he had just barely clipped the side of her bicycle,” Richards added.
The teen was ejected from her bicycle and rolled on the ground several times, receiving scrapes on her hands, knees, right elbow and the right side of her face. Richards said she was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where she met her parents and was diagnosed with a concussion.
She was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The driver of the truck was not cited.
