SLO Farmers Market makes top-10 list, but (gasp!) it’s not No. 1

The Thursday night Downtown SLO Farmers Market made it on a list of the top-10 farmers markets in California.
The list, which was compiled by Best Things California, put SLO’s market at No. 5. Farmers markets that came in ahead of ours were Santa Barbara, at No. 1, Santa Monica, Little Italy Mercato in San Diego, and Davis.
“More than just your usual produce stands, you can also find live music, and tables and chairs to enjoy the sights, sounds and foods,” the list said of SLO’s Farmers Market.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
