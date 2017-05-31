5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, June 1

Tip-A-Cop Dinner
5 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Law enforcement officers serve dinner. Tips benefit Special Olympics San Luis Obispo County. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. $25, $200 for table of eight. 805-400-5353.
Bonneville Phantoms
5 to 7 p.m.
Live music. Biddle Ranch Vineyard, 2050 Biddle Ranch Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. Wine and food for purchase. No outside food or drink. 805-543-2399.
America’s Job Center of California orientation
9 to 10 a.m.
Learn about changing careers, navigating the job search process and upgrading skills for better employment opportunities. America’s Job Center of California: SLO, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.
Jari de Ham and Linda Bench
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Painting and drawing exhibition. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Art at High Noon lecture: David Limrite
Noon to 1 p.m.
Bring your lunch and enjoy an art appreciation program for working adults. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
