There will be an art appreciation program for held on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

May 31, 2017

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, June 1

Tip-A-Cop Dinner

5 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Law enforcement officers serve dinner. Tips benefit Special Olympics San Luis Obispo County. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. $25, $200 for table of eight. 805-400-5353.

Bonneville Phantoms

5 to 7 p.m.

Live music. Biddle Ranch Vineyard, 2050 Biddle Ranch Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. Wine and food for purchase. No outside food or drink. 805-543-2399.

America’s Job Center of California orientation

9 to 10 a.m.

Learn about changing careers, navigating the job search process and upgrading skills for better employment opportunities. America’s Job Center of California: SLO, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.

Jari de Ham and Linda Bench

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Painting and drawing exhibition. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

Art at High Noon lecture: David Limrite

Noon to 1 p.m.

Bring your lunch and enjoy an art appreciation program for working adults. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

