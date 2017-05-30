Why a life-sized rhinoceros is rolling through SLO County this week

South African safari guide Matt Meyer has spent more than a month riding his bicycle down the West Coast from the Canadian border with a nearly 350-pound fiberglass rhinoceros in tow.

The 2,000-mile journey he began April 17 in Blaine, Washington — with almost no cycling experience — is dedicated to raising funds and global awareness for the poaching crisis on rhinos in his home country.

Meyer, 31, and his rhino replica, Lunar, made it to the Central Coast this week, stopping in Atascadero on Monday and San Luis Obispo on Tuesday en route to San Diego, their final destination.

Meyer said he aims to stick to Highway 1 all the way to Santa Barbara, which he hopes to reach by Friday.

The fundraising portion of the Rhino Ride project has “gained a lot of momentum over the last few weeks” since Meyer entered California. He has helped raise about $65,000 toward a $250,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so at rhinoride.org.